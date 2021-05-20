MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 307.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

