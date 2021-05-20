Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

