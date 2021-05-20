Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.