ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stake Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ORIX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.