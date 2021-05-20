Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $298.43 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.19 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average is $272.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

