Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 54,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 59,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 491,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

