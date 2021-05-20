5,362 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

