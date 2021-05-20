Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

