Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $38.58 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Heska were worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.