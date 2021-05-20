Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

