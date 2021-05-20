Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

