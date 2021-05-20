Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.85 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

