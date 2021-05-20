CoinUs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $600,775.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007581 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

