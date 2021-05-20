Genius Sports Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,854 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 933% compared to the average volume of 373 put options.

NYSE:GENI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

