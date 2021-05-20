Traders Purchase Large Volume of Esperion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

Shares of ESPR opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

