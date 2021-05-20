Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Shares of RSI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

