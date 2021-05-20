Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,239 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $47,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $199.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

