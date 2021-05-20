Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 8.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.13. 933,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,389,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

