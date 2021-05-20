Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

