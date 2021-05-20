Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.30

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 401753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 213,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

