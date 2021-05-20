Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,172 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Regal Beloit worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

