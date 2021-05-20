BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Alexis P. Michas Sells 9,994 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BWA stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 346,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 325,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

