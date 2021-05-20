Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

