Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 168,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 75,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

