Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 18,364 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.