Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

