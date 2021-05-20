3,385 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 274.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

