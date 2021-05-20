Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

