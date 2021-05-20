Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.