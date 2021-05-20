Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 292.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 390,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

