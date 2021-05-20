Commerce Bank Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

