Commerce Bank Sells 1,637 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $325.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

