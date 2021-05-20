Commerce Bank Sells 802 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $229.18 and a 12 month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

