Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $228,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

