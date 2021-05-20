Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE) Trading Down 11.4%

Mirage Energy Co. (NASDAQ:MRGE) was down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,401,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 833,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

