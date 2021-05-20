Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

