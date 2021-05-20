Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.67

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

