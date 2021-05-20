NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.89

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

RBSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

