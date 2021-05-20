Barrington Research Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $108.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.90 on Monday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 over the last quarter. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

