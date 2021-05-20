iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

IYW opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

