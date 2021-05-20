Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $679.65 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $653.19 and its 200 day moving average is $639.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

