Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,304.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,205.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.