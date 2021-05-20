Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,214 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.