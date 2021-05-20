Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $166,636.80 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

