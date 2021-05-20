Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.83). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $659,086,000.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.