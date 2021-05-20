Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMPL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.89.
Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
