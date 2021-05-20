Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMPL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.