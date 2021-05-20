Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRLN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FRLN stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

