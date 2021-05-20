TheStreet Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to “C-“

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.