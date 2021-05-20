Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.