Bank of America Initiates Coverage on The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.